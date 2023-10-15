Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

