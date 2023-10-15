Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 2,280 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 28.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GWW traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $731.46. 274,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,856. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.84 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $705.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

