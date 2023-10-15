Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 179 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

