EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lowered by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

EOG stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

