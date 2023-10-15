Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,667. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.