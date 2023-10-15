Townsend & Associates Inc Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,981,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

