NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 8,784,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

