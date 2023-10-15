Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $78,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

