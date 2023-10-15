Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $113.13 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,500 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.17% of CME Group worth $113,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. 1,771,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,576. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.05. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

