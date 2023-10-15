Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 167,952 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 167,952 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.77% of InMode worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 6,323,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

