Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

