KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Down 2.9 %

KLA stock opened at $486.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a one year low of $261.90 and a one year high of $520.19.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.26.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

