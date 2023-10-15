Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 91,580 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,580 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 74,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 43,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 150,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,210 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.60 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

