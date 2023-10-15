Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 791 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

View Our Latest Report on DaVita

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.