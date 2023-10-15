Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $35,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

