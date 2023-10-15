Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $64.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 1.86% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $64,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,275,000 after buying an additional 53,493,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,002,000 after buying an additional 5,337,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,772. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

