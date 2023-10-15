Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 400,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.