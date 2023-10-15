AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

