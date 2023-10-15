KBC Group NV Has $183.02 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $183,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

