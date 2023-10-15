AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 413,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

