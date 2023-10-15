Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of C opened at $41.43 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11,518.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 750,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

