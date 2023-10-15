EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $301.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

