Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $301.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.