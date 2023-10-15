602 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $293.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
