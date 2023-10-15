Key Financial Inc Invests $233,000 in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,207,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JSML stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

