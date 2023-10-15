EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.71 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.25 and a 200 day moving average of $475.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

About Intuit



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

