Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Southern by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 115,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $66.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

