FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Boosted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after buying an additional 101,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,445,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

