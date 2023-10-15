Novare Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 482,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $4,542,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $258.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

