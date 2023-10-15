Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

