Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,001 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. CDW Co. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $215.81.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

