Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEE opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

