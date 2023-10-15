Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $216,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 140,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

