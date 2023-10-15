Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.83 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

