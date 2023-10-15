Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $566.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.