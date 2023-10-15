Bogart Wealth LLC Has $40.64 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.