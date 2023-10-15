Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

