Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

