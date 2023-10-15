DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.00 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

