DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.