Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.