DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.