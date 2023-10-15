DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,960.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

