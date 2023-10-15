Bray Capital Advisors Sells 24,113 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

