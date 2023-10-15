First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Position Lifted by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 5.28% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of FMNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

