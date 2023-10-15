Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 1,509,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.28.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

