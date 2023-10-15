Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $8.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.60. 2,656,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $133.89 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.