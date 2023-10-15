30,057 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,179,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,933,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,442,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $10,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

