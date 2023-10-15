Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,977 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,573,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 1,270,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,878. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 366.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.