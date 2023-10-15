Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.03. 8,884,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

